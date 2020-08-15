A man was arrested after being accused of a burglary reported at a local fire station.

Timothy Aquiningoc Funkugub, 51, was arrested on suspicion of burglary to a vehicle, theft of property and crimes against the community.

Police officers responded to a complaint of a burglary to a vehicle on Friday at Guam Fire Department Station 3 in Barrigada.

Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said on-duty firefighters discovered that an engine unit had been burglarized, with firefighting equipment and personal items taken on Friday morning.

He said officers checked out the nearby Barrigada 76/Circle K gas station where they found the suspect with the stolen items.

“All items were processed and relinquished back to GFD,” Tapao said.

Funkugub is being held at the Department of Corrections.