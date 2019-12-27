A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection to a Dec. 15 stabbing reported in Harmon.

Arsolo Robert is also charged with use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Robert was captured after the alleged victim spotted him and reported him to police on Christmas day, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

The stabbing occurred on Adrian Sanchez street near R Daily Mart in Harmon. The victim was treated and released from the hospital for laceration injuries, police said.

The case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.