A suspect in the robbery at the Tamuning Plaza Hotel at knifepoint has been arrested.

Spencer Levar Ross, 39, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said officers from the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct Command responded to the robbery at the Tamuning business on Tuesday.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly demanded money while holding a knife. He fled with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

He didn’t get far, however.

Responding officers caught the suspect in the hotel parking lot.

No injuries were reported.

Ross is being held at the Department of Corrections.