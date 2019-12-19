Man arrested in knife incident caught on camera

It was a scary moment for two employees who were collecting carts at the parking lot of the Payless Supermarket in Sinajana Monday morning.

According to court documents, the suspect walked up to them while holding a knife and asked the pair if they wanted to fight. Both went into the store, but the suspect was seen on video surveillance following behind.

The suspect is accused of then hitting a grocery cart with a knife and yelled that he would kill everyone, documents state. He left after another man entered the store and pulled him out.

The video surveillance clip was circulated on social media.

On Wednesday afternoon, the suspect was spotted walking in the parking lot of the store with a knife. A witness called police.

A witness told the Guam Daily Post that the suspect lives next door to the store and pacing back and forth before police showed up to make the arrest.

Officers found a pipe with meth residue and a lighter that the suspect had pulled out of his pocket and tossed on to the ground, documents state.

Sonnick Ludwig, 22, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and assault as a misdemeanor.

The suspect told police that he was drunk and may have threatened to kill everyone inside the store, but told authorities that he did not mean it, documents state.

He also told officers the pipe he threw to the ground was his "ice" pipe that he used to smoke meth, documents state.