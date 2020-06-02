A man has been arrested and charged following a disturbance in Yona on Saturday afternoon that involved a machete.

Gabriel Laniyo Tebit, 36, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and family violence as a third-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of possession of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to court documents, the victim reported to police that she got into an argument with a man known to her. The victim reported to officers that she was in fear and had to leave her residence and take her children with her to wait for police to arrive at the mayor’s office in Yona.

The suspect was allegedly irritated that the victim raised her voice at him. According to court documents, he then grabbed a machete and raised his armed toward her. The victim alleged that she believed the suspect would have attacked her with the machete.

A teenager also witnessed the alleged incident, documents state.

The suspect admitted to arguing with the woman while he had a machete, documents state.