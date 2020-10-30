A 35-year-old man was arrested on a drug charge after suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found on him during a traffic stop for a defective light on a vehicle he was driving.

Reiko Mikhael Sarmiento, also known as Ricko Sarmiento, 35, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and family violence.

When police officers made a traffic stop at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday, Sarmiento allegedly clenched his right hand and kept attempting to reach for his pants pocket despite being instructed to stop, according to police. For their safety, he was handcuffed. As he was patted down, Sarmiento claimed he was diabetic and he had a needle in his pocket.

When an officer attempted to remove the needle, the officer saw a clear plastic bag that had a white crystalline substance, court documents state. An improvised glass pipe with residue, later tested presumptively positive as methamphetamine, was also found, according to court documents.

Sarmiento's drug case also led to the filing of charges in connection with the alleged theft of a 2009 Kawasaki KLX 250, which was abandoned when it crashed on May 19 on Marine Corps Drive in Upper Tumon.

Sarmiento was also charged for allegedly punching a woman close to him while she was driving a vehicle. The assault left bruising on the right side of the victim's face, the prosecution stated in court documents.