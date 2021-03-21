A man was placed under arrest after allegedly hitting a car with a wrench before intentionally reversing into the car twice, then soon after firing a pellet gun toward the victims.

Gregorio Terlaje Flores Jr., 49, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and criminal mischief as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, two adult victims and two children were inside their car at the Harmon McDonald's when the suspect accelerated his car and reversed, hitting the victim’s front bumper twice.

One victim told officers that the suspect hit their car twice with a wrench causing the driver’s window to break, documents state.

The suspect drove off, but returned immediately and fired off three shots from what authorities later learned was a pellet gun, documents state.

One of the victims was hit by a pellet on his right thumb, charging documents state.

Officers met with the suspect the following morning.

The suspect allegedly told authorities that it was the victim who was revving his engine and calling the suspect’s son out to fight, adding that the victim blocked the entrance with their car.

The suspect allegedly admitted to hitting the victim’s car, and that he left after they started throwing things at his car.

He told officers that he did not report the alleged incident to police because he was scared, and the victims were his neighbors, documents state.