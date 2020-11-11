A man accused of being involved in a road rage incident that ended in Piti on Monday afternoon was placed under arrest after police found a gun, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash.

Jerome "Anthony" Camacho Cruz, 36, chased down a woman known to him who was driving in another car from Maite to Piti, according to court documents.

Cruz allegedly drove his pickup truck into the woman's lane repeatedly, causing her to swerve and eventually collide with a raised median.

A witness told police that Cruz tailgated the victim before noticing a white object fly out of his passenger window, documents state.

Police located a white bag that contained a 9 mm Smith & Wesson pistol, ammunition, various pills and a clear bag containing suspected methamphetamine, documents state.

During a search of Cruz's truck, officers also found $7,000 in cash, a glass pipe with suspected meth residue, a number of pills and a digital scale, documents state.

Court documents did not identify the type of pills that authorities found.

Cruz was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, possession of a firearm without a firearm identification as a third-degree felony, family violence as a third-degree felony and reckless driving as a petty misdemeanor.