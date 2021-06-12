A man was placed under arrest after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman known to him.

Vincent Cing Hocog, 33, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, the victim told police she was visiting a relative in Dededo when she fell asleep on a couch.

She woke up to the suspect on top of her, kissing her mouth, neck and shoulder, documents state.

The victim told him to stop and tried to push him off before she went back to sleep, documents state.

The victim woke up again to find the suspect gone. She told police she felt pressure in her genital area and her shorts were wet, documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted to officers that he saw the victim on the couch and had sex with her.