A man who was acquitted in a shooting reported in Dededo in 2020 is back in jail after being accused of shooting a victim near the Dededo skate park area at least 13 times over the weekend.

Daniel Vincent Savares, 29, was charged twice with aggravated assault as third-degree felonies, along with special allegations of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm without a firearm identification card, and possession of an unregistered firearm as third-degree felonies.

According to court documents, the victim told police he was hanging out at an apartment complex near the skate park with his cousin when he said the suspect called him over.

The victim said without provoking him, the suspect allegedly pulled out a BB gun and shot him repeatedly.

Officers noted injuries on the victim, documents state.

As officers placed the suspect in handcuffs, he allegedly told them, “You can’t do this to me, I got acquitted the last time I did it.”

During a search of the suspect’s residence, police found the BB gun and a rifle that he told them he had found in the grass and intended to surrender to GPD as soon as the precinct opened, documents state.

Prior arrest

Savares is scheduled to answer to the new charges in Superior Court today.

In 2020, he was an employee with the Dededo Mayor’s Office when he was accused of shooting another man with a BB gun, Post files state.

Then, he told police that he was tired of telling several people to stop drinking alcohol and loitering near the old Dededo Precinct Command when he grabbed a BB gun from his car and shot it at the victim twice, court documents state.

It was said during his recent court hearing that he was acquitted of the charges in the 2020 case.