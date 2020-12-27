A 25-year-old man wanted in a stabbing death and the 28-year-old woman who was allegedly helping him to allude authorities have been arrested.

Ronat Chutaro was arrested on several offenses: murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony and eluding police.

Mathina Atiput was arrested for hindering apprehension.

Chutaro was wanted by authorities in connection to a Dec. 8 stabbing in Tamuning that turned deadly.

GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio said Chutaro is the prime suspect in a stabbing that led to the death of 54-year-old Arthur Wakuk.

On Dec. 8, police reported to an aggravated assault complaint on Charles Toves St, in Tamuning by the Docomo Pacific Headquarters.

Wakuk was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital for further medical treatment and care.

On Dec. 14, detectives received information that Wakuk died. They reclassified the aggravated assault complaint to a death investigation, according to Sgt. Paul Tapao, GPD spokesman.

On Dec. 25, police found Chutaro with Atiput at a home along Swamp Road in Dededo. Both were transported to GPD Headquarters in Tiyan, Tapao stated.

There’s no confirmation on when an autopsy will be performed.

As part of the new process, Chutaro and Atiput were tested by GPD personnel for COVID-19 that yielded negative results. They were booked and are confined at the Department of Corrections.

Police have forwarded the case to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.