A man has been placed under arrest in connection to two burglaries reported in Talo'fo'fo' back in July.

Johnathan Tenorio Quichocho, 20, was charged twice with burglary, two counts of burglary to an automobile, theft of an automobile, and conspiracy to commit theft of an automobile, each as second-degree felonies.

According to court documents, one victim reported that he heard movement inside his house and his dog began to bark before they called police.

The victim thought it was unusual after they noticed their bathroom door had been locked and later found mud stains on the tile wall and the bathroom window unlocked. Police also found a hat inside the victim’s car that the victim did not own.

A second victim who lived nearby reported to police that his garage door was open, and his car was missing, documents state.

This victim allegedly told officers that his other car was burglarized, and that his garage door opener was missing.

Investigators found the stolen car on Sept. 9.

Authorities learned that the suspect and two minors were drinking beer when they decided to “go on a mission” to steal a car, documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted to police that they entered through a window at the first victim’s home and left when the dog started to bark.

He also admitted to stealing the garage clicker at the second victim’s home, but told police he did not want to steal the car, documents state.

The suspect allegedly told officers they abandoned the stolen car when police showed up to one of the minor’s residence and fled into the jungle.

Court documents do not state if the two minors allegedly involved were taken into custody.