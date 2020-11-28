A man was placed under arrest after he allegedly attacked another man known to him on Thanksgiving Day.

Jeffrey Camacho Munoz, 49, was charged with family violence as a third-degree felony, strangulation as a third-degree felony, and family violence as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect got into an argument with a woman when the victim told them to stop.

“Boy, you’re lucky I don’t punch you in the face,” the suspect allegedly told the victim before the two started to argue.

The suspect then punched the victim in the face and used both hands to choke him, making it difficult for him to breathe, documents state.

A witness had to intervene to stop the suspect from choking the victim, documents state.

The victim was awoken early Friday morning to the suspect slamming the door and yelling, “what, you think you’re tough?”

The suspect allegedly admitted to police that he got into an argument with the victim, but refused to discuss the incident.