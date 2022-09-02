Man arrested in threat to 'blow up' GMH

A caller who threatened to “blow up” Guam’s only public hospital Saturday has been arrested, the Guam Police Department announced Wednesday.
Police officers from the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct responded Saturday to a complaint of terroristic conduct at Guam Memorial Hospital.
The Community Crimes Task Force conducted a follow-up Monday and located the caller, later identified as James Aguon of Barrigada.
Aguon, 64, was arrested Monday on suspicion of terroristic conduct.
GPD was told by GMH that a call was made by a man who threatened to "blow up" the hospital.
Because of the incident, the hospital was placed on a short lockdown.
Aguon was booked and released, police said.
His case was forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General.