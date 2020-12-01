A man was placed under arrest after he went into a Toto residence without permission and allegedly attacked a woman known to him.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Kimbert Muritok showed up to the home Saturday night, but the woman told him to leave and refused to let him inside.

Muritok then allegedly entered through an unlocked bathroom window before he got on top of the woman and started to choke her.

She pleaded with Muritok, telling him that she did not want to die, but he said that he didn't care, court documents state.

He then allegedly tried to reach for her chest, but the woman was able to hold his wrists to stop him.

A child inside the home called police for help.

When officers arrived, the woman said, "Thank you! Thank you! Please help me!"

Muritok was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, family violence as a third-degree felony and attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.