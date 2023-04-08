After police apprehended a man wanted in criminal matters before the Superior Court of Guam, he is now facing an additional drug charge.

Michael Robert Davis was confined by the Department of Corrections after Guam Police Department officers pulled him over Friday in the parking lot of San Vitores Plaza in Tumon.

Davis and an unidentified passenger were in the vehicle at the time, according to police.

“The driver was Michael Robert Davis. The vehicle was searched and a black pouch was found below the driver’s seat. Inside the pouch was a modified glass pipe with frosty residue and a resealable baggie containing a crystal substance,” stated the magistrate complaint against Davis.

According to police, when asked, Davis acknowledged the substance found was “dope,” but denied ownership.

He "was pressing the passenger to take ownership of it,” the complaint states.

Police conducted a field test on the substance and confirmed a positive result for methamphetamine.

Davis’ criminal history shows at least a dozen arrests dating back to 1997 and four prior convictions, two of which involved third-degree felony drug possession.

The active warrant was issued in an allegation of misdemeanor vehicle without identification. However, court records show that at least four bench warrants have been issued in prior drug possession cases.

The government used this information as a foundation to request Superior Court Judge Benjamin Sison detain Davis in the new case and set bail at $5,000.

Davis was confined by DOC on the bench warrant and the new allegation of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.