A man was placed under arrest after he was allegedly caught by Guam police officers with methamphetamine.

Allan Junior Cepeda, 30, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, witnesses reported seeing the suspect arguing with a woman known to him.

It’s alleged that the suspect violently pulled the victim’s arm to prevent her from going inside a Tamuning restaurant early Wednesday morning.

The suspect fled after he heard sirens, documents state.

Officers caught the suspect and during a search found a plastic bag with meth, along with drugs inside his wallet, a glass pipe, and several red and yellow pills, documents state.

The suspect allegedly told authorities that he was only a user and that he began using the drug two years ago.