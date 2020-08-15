Man arrested on drug, weapons charges after motorcycle crash

A man was placed under arrest on drug charges following a motorcycle crash in Sinajana earlier this week.

Peter John Salas Gines, 35, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card, eluding a police officer and reckless driving.

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, officers investigated a reckless driving complaint after motorcycles were seen being driven in a reckless manner in the Chalan Pago area, which resulted in one of the motorcycles crashing along Route 4, Chalan Kanton Tasi, in Sinajana, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

The suspect was found with suspected drugs, which later tested positive for methamphetamine, and a loaded handgun, police said.

Gines was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

GPD’s Special Investigations Section took over the investigation.

Gines was released from GMH on Thursday and was taken into police custody.

Court documents note that Gines was convicted of separate crimes in 2010, 2013 and 2018.