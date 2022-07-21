A man is facing illegal drug possession and other charges after police officers found a glass pipe with methamphetamine during an arrest Tuesday.

Cameron Jose Guerrero, 30, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, criminal mischief, eluding police and vehicle identification.

According to court documents, Guam police were looking for Guerrero after a man reported to officers that Guerrero broke his car window and poured gasoline all over his vehicle last Friday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Authorities spotted Guerrero’s car in Sånta Rita-Sumai on Tuesday and attempted to stop him, but he refused to stop and eventually pulled over and fled into the jungle area, documents state.

Police chased him and took him into custody.

The drugs were found inside the car, documents state.