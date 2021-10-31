A man who claimed he used a gun to shoot a peeping Tom at his Yigo residence was arrested after officers learned the suspect did not have authorization to carry the weapon.

Eugene Collantes Febre, 52, was charged with possession of a firearm without a valid firearms identification card as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, police responded to a disturbance on Dec. 12, 2020 where the suspect was spotted standing near the front door with his hand raised above his head.

The suspect allegedly told police that he had a 9mm pistol and that he shot another man in the head after he caught the man looking through his window.

The suspect then told officers that he shot the man in the head and that the man was lying on the ground, but authorities noted there was no one on the ground, documents state.