A man was arrested by conservation officers on suspicion of illegal fishing at the Piti Bomb Holes, a marine preserve area.

Joey G. Quichocho, a 56-year-old man from Sinajana, was apprehended Nov. 30 by authorities from the Guam Department of Agriculture conducting night enforcement patrols, the department said in a press release.

"Conservation officers observed the suspect individual spearfishing in the (marine preserve area). The individual was apprehended as he made his way back onto shore,” the department said in the release.

Although no catch was documented, conservation officers photographed a spearfishing gun, a snorkel mask, fins and a netted bag, which was allegedly confiscated from Quichocho.

He was charged with “activities within marine preserve area” and his vehicle was seized for violation, according to the department.

The Piti preserve is one of Guam’s marine preserves, areas where the local government has placed limits on human activity to protect the marine habitat for juvenile fish, which use the preserves for refuge.

Typically, fishing isn’t allowed in preserves except when the Department of Agriculture has issued special permits for harvesting fish from marine preserve areas such as the Piti Bomb Holes. Fishing under these circumstances is allowed with hook and line only during certain times of the year, according to Post files.