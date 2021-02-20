A man was placed under arrest on suspicion of repeatedly stalking a Guam police officer through the agency’s emergency phone line and 911 dispatch.

Neriboy Meno Tapar Jr., 31, was charged with stalking as a third-degree felony, assault as a third-degree felony and harassment as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, officers learned that about 62 inappropriate calls were made starting on Jan. 16.

The victim alleged that the suspect had called the police precinct’s emergency phone line on Jan. 31, but was told that the victim was not available.

The suspect called back, telling another officer that there was no emergency, and that he just wanted to speak with the victim, documents state.

During another call, court documents state the suspect got in touch with the victim and asked, “Do you remember me?” and when the victim said no, he responded “If we meet up, go on a date, you’re gonna suck it.”

Officers noted the suspect called the emergency phone line 33 separate times between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, court documents state.

On another call, the suspect used a woman to get the victim on the phone. When the victim told the suspect not to call again, the suspect allegedly said, “We can meet on the street, I have a pistol and bring your pistol on your waist.”

The suspect was also accused of using various names in an attempt to speak with the victim, and even told the victim that he knew the officer's work schedule, documents state.

The suspect also allegedly described various sexual activities that he wanted to do with the victim during another phone call.

The victim reported being worried and in fear, documents state.

Tapar also made false complaints in an attempt to get the victim to respond, documents state.

On Thursday, officers executed a no-knock warrant and took the suspect into custody.

The suspect tried to get away from police, documents state. The suspect also allegedly kicked one of the officers in the abdomen during his arrest.

Tapar allegedly admitted to making the large number of phone calls in hopes of coming into contact with the victim.