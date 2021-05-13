Man arrested twice in two months for alleged threat

A man who was arrested nearly two months ago for allegedly threatening to kill a woman known to him is back in prison after being accused of threatening his alleged victim with a shotgun.

According to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao, officers responded to a home along Ernest R. Santos street in Talofofo on Wednesday.

Police found the suspect on the ground with cuts on his left arm, which Tapao said he sustained after be had punched the victim’s car windows.

Investigators learned that the suspect got into an argument with a female individual and made threats while pointing a shotgun at her.

The suspect was taken to the Guam Memorial Hospital for treatment before being detained the Department of Corrections.

Carl Florence Eucogco Gargarita, 32, was arrested on suspicion of reckless conduct, family violence, terrorizing, criminal mischief, child abuse, and possession of a firearm without a valid identification card.

Prior arrest

In March, Gargarita was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a woman known to him via text message.

He was charged in that case with terrorizing as a third-degree felony and possession of a firearm without a valid firearms identification card as a third-degree felony.

Gargarita was also convicted in a 2013 manslaughter case, according to Post files.