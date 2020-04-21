Gus Sablan Quichocho Jr., 44, was charged with possession of a scheduled II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

On April 20, at 8:10 p.m., police responded to a removal request at the Mobil gas station at Adelup. When they arrived an employee said the defendant had been bothering customers, asking them for cash, and cursing at employees, court documents state.

Police approached the defendant, who was by his car, which was parked near the gas pump, documents state. He was pacing back and forth, and flailing his arms up and down.

Police officers were talking to him, and during the conversation they saw the glove box was open, and an improvised glass pipe, which appeared to contain a white substance, was allegedly observed by the officer.

The defendant allegedly confessed to owning and using the pipe in question, documents state.

Police later examined the pipe, which was transported to Central Precinct Evidence locker for future testing, according to court documents.