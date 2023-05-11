A man was accused of assaulting an 84-year-old man over the weekend – for the second time within two months.

Jayson Song was charged with third-degree terrorizing with a special allegation of a vulnerable victim related to his arrest in Tamuning on Sunday, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

Officers were dispatched and saw an 84-year-old man being tended to by family. Song was seen approaching and was placed in handcuffs by the police.

An officer spoke with a witness who said Song "hooked his arm around the victim's neck and forcefully 'slammed him to the ground like a wrestling move,'" the complaint stated.

Another witness said he heard the victim say, "Help me, he's going to kill me!" while Song was allegedly restraining the 84-year old man, who was observed by officers to have numerous minor injuries on his face.

The man told officers Song said he was going to kill him before grabbing his neck, causing him to fall to the ground.

Officers saw Song had suspected blood on his jeans and knuckles, according to the complaint.

Criminal record

On March 10, Song was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly assaulting the same 84-year-old man with a golf club.

Song admitted to officers he was high on "ice," or methamphetamine, at the time of the incident, according to court documents.

Song was committed to the Department of Corrections on $50,000 cash bail but was released May 2, five days before his new case, because the case was dismissed without prejudice, prison records state.

In 2016, Song was arrested and charged in connection to raping a teen and leading the teen to smoking methamphetamine. He was found guilty by a jury in 2019, according to Post files.

In February 2020, Song was sentenced to serve 8-1/2 years in prison but was released in December last year.

According to Post files, Song, who spent some time in prison prior to his sentencing, was given credit for time served and had the opportunity to get three years taken off his sentence if he successfully completed the Resident Substance Abuse Treatment at DOC.

Prison records show Song did complete the RSAT program and his pre-trial credit of about two years allowed for his early release.

Following his new charges, Song was committed to DOC on $10,000 cash bail set by Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison, the Office of the Attorney General stated in a magistrate summary report.