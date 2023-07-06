Man avoids additional prison time for breaking into Dededo mailboxes

A man guilty of mail theft was spared additional time in prison.

Adrian Paul Quintanilla Cruz appeared Wednesday morning in the District Court of Guam to be sentenced for stealing mail in May last year.

According to court documents, Cruz was caught on camera using a pry tool to open mailboxes at a commercial mail receiving agency along Chalan Balako in Dededo, where a total of 27 mailboxes were broken into.

Of the stolen mail, Cruz took packages and mail containing letters, checks, identification cards, credit cards and debit cards before being located at the Gucci boutique in Tumon, where he was arrested on suspicion of forgery.

Cruz was subsequently charged in the federal court with two counts of theft of mail. He pleaded guilty on Aug. 23, 2022, court records show.

In the hearing Wednesday, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood dismissed one of Cruz's charges and sentenced Cruz to a term of time served. He was also placed on three years of supervised release.

According to a report from the U.S. Probation Office filed Monday, Cruz was confined immediately after being charged and remained in prison until he was released by the Department of Corrections on June 23 of this year.

According to Post files, Cruz, while he initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, had asked the court to keep him confined so that he could start getting credit for the time he was serving in prison.