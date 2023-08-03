Man awaits deal after cooperating in murder case

A man accused in the death of Stevy Villanueva, whose remains were found in January 2022, has yet to receive a plea deal despite cooperating with the government.

Robert Isaac Revels was expected to go to trial next week for the charge of hindering apprehension as a third-degree felony. However, after appearing in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday, his attorney Samuel Teker stated they're seeking to resolve the case without going to trial.

Revels' charge came after a monthslong investigation into the discovery of human remains found in Chalan Pago on Jan. 29, 2022.

During the investigation, an informant told detectives he confronted Revels after seeing him and his co-defendant, Manny Murciano Jr., days after Murciano allegedly shot Villanueva. Revels and Murciano were getting rid of Villanueva's body and evidence, according to court documents.

Cooperation

While the two initially were charged together, the case was severed last September after Teker asked Judge Maria Cenzon and cited his intention to negotiate a resolution with the Office of the Attorney General, Post files state.

Teker said Tuesday that since the last hearing, he has been waiting for a plea deal from the prosecution, which was discussed with attorneys who have since left the AG's office.

"We were pretty much set with this for a long time," Teker said. The prosecutor present, Grant Olan, added that the departures of prosecutors caused the confusion.

Olan requested documentation of the terms from Teker, who replied he made a verbal agreement with then-prosecutor Leonardo Rapadas after Revels cooperated last year.

"It should be all resolved. ... Mr. Revels went above and beyond everything for the government," Teker stated, adding he will discuss the plea with the assigned prosecutor Basil O'Mallan.

As a result of the discussions, Cenzon vacated the Aug. 9 trial date to permit the discussions on the plea agreement.

Murciano

Because the cases are severed, Murciano didn't appear Tuesday for his case. He faces the charge of murder as a first-degree felony, along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to Post files, when Murciano appeared in court in January, his attorney Charles McDonald explained he was still waiting for evidence to be turned over by the AG's office.

In a hearing last September, McDonald also stated he intended to have an expert witness and investigator assist in Murciano's defense.