Kelly Deitas, 43, faces retail theft and criminal trespass charges.

Shortly before 8 p.m., Jan. 21, the Guam Police Department responded to Kmart for a criminal trespass complaint.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The defendant, also known as Kelly Kellep Deitas, Kelly Kelly Deltas, and Kelly Keller Denton, was placing items in a shopping cart, proceeded to an area blocked by a display, appeared to hide the products, and then walked out past the cash register area, documents filed at the Superior Court of Guam state.

Defendant Deitas allegedly confessed that he had $92.99 worth of stolen items from Kmart, which were found inside a backpack he was carrying. The items included portable speakers, a backpack, and a Mountain Dew, according to court documents. The theft is a misdemeanor charge, while the criminal trespass is a petty misdemeanor, according to court documents.