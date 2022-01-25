Kelly Deitas, 43, faces retail theft and criminal trespass charges.
Shortly before 8 p.m., Jan. 21, the Guam Police Department responded to Kmart for a criminal trespass complaint.
The defendant, also known as Kelly Kellep Deitas, Kelly Kelly Deltas, and Kelly Keller Denton, was placing items in a shopping cart, proceeded to an area blocked by a display, appeared to hide the products, and then walked out past the cash register area, documents filed at the Superior Court of Guam state.
Defendant Deitas allegedly confessed that he had $92.99 worth of stolen items from Kmart, which were found inside a backpack he was carrying. The items included portable speakers, a backpack, and a Mountain Dew, according to court documents. The theft is a misdemeanor charge, while the criminal trespass is a petty misdemeanor, according to court documents.