Reten Rousan came to Guam from Chuuk in 2004.

The 43-year-old grew up in a family that was active in a Christian church.

But Rousan, along with family members, admit that he has an addiction to alcohol, which apparently has resulted in him breaking the law.

Rousan has since admitted that he sexually molested a 12-year-old girl known to him in 2019.

On Wednesday, Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez sentenced Rousan to serve 15 years in prison with credit for the nearly three years he has already been locked up.

“This is a heinous crime the defendant has committed. The victim continues to suffer,” said Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto. “She is unable to have a stable lifestyle because of what has happened to her.”

Canto asked the court to give Rousan 15 years, while the defense requested five years.

“Give him a second chance because in real life he is a good man. Alcohol is the one making him a bad,” said Tociano Nicholas, Rousan’s nephew, who testified in court. He also told the court that Rousan is a good father.

Through an interpreter, Rousan also apologized for his crime.

“I would like to thank God for giving us this day, to have the chance to show the things I have done. I am remorseful for the bad things that I have done,” said Rousan. “I have broken the law. I have broken our church laws and family laws. I would first apologize to the victim and to the mom and the brothers. I want to apologize to the people of Guam.”

Rousan will also have to register as a sex offender.

“You committed a tremendous wrong,” said Judge Perez. “Your crime is having lasting effects on the victim … alcohol doesn’t come to you. You go to that and as a result, perhaps you may tend to try to explain that it has helped you make a bad decision. Your actions cause tremendous harm to a child. That is harm and trauma that could last her whole life.”

On Tuesday, co-defendant Ermina Sukiol, 35, was released from prison after she admitted to her part in the sexual assault. Sukiol claims she too was a victim, adding that Rousan forced her to get involved in the abuse.

Sukiol apologized to the child who is also known to her. Sukiol was placed on three years of probation.