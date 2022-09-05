A 19-year-old man who allegedly displayed erratic behavior in Harmon while brandishing a knife has been charged with disorderly conduct.

The charges stem from an incident Sept. 3, when a concerned citizen reported that a man had a knife and was screaming in the roadway, forcing cars to drive around him.

The witness told police “that he thought defendant was going to hurt someone,” according to the complaint filed with the Superior Court of Guam.

When police arrived on scene, they witnessed BK Petrus, also known as BK Kancy Petrus, jumping up and down in the roadway.

"Police saw Defendant screaming and running back and forth from one side of the road to the other. Police further observed a knife in Defendant's hand while he approached the patrol cruiser,” a magistrate complaint said.

Guam Police Department officers said Petrus eventually complied with police instructions to put the weapon down and lie on the ground. However, Petrus allegedly became tense while being handcuffed.

Petrus has a history of arrest. In June, he was charged with criminal mischief as a petty misdemeanor and as a third-degree felony.

In that case, Petrus is accused of throwing a rock and damaging the passenger side front door of a vehicle at the Gueco Apartments in Harmon.

Petrus was on pretrial release at the time of his most recent arrest.

In the new case, Petrus was charged with disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor.