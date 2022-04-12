The man convicted in connection with one of the largest prescription drug busts in Guam history won’t have to spend any additional time in prison.

Defendant Lucas Rebanal, 36, was sentenced to time served before Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Rebanal was first arrested in 2017. He awaited sentencing after he pleaded guilty to theft by receiving and illegal drug possession charges.

Since then, he has been sober and completed training with the GCA Trades Academy. He also recently became a father to a baby girl.

Rebanal told the judge that he has become a better person since he committed his crime.

“I have cut off ties to all those who have been a bad influence on me. I was an addict. I associated myself with other addicts. There are a lot of reasons in my mind that explain why I committed the crimes that I did, but when I list them out, I know they sound a lot more like excuses … I could say that as a teen that I was introduced to drugs and influenced by other bad kids. But that sounds hollow, because there are many teens that go through the same thing and a lot of them didn’t commit crimes like I did,” Rebanal said.

“I can never shift the blame of what I’ve done in the past. I will never make excuses for the mistakes I made in my youth. I made the mistakes I did. I have nothing but remorse for the pain and suffering I brought to the community, my family, fiancé, and my parents. I will never make the same mistakes I did before. From this moment on, I want to be the father who is around for my 1-year-old daughter and watch her grow up, and be given the opportunity to teach her to avoid bad crowds.”

It was said in court that Rebanal had spent 228 days in prison.

The plea agreement called for a range of zero to five years.

Assistant Attorney Jeremiah Luther recommended no additional time behind bars after Adult Probation Services noted he had no violations for the past five years.

“I don’t think that the public interest would be served by a longer period of incarceration,” Luther said. “I would not be surprised if my words come back and bite me … He appears to have put his life back on track.”

The prosecution noted that Rebanal could be sent back to prison if he violates any of the court’s conditions during his probation.

“If the defendant makes me look like a trusting fool, then I will push to have his sentencing in effect if that happens,” he said.

Rebanal was placed on three years of probation.

According to Post files, police investigating a theft at a Rolex boutique in February 2017 were ultimately led to Rebanal's home, where they discovered firearms and thousands of prescription pills.

A total of six people were indicted in the case, including Rebanal, Kyle Austero Pablo, Jesus Calma, Brian Josh San Nicolas Parkinson, Jay Ryan Gaza and Vince Mikel Benito.

All have since taken plea deals with the government.

Rebanal cooperated with authorities in the investigation against his co-actors.