A man charged in a Barrigada Heights home invasion that eventually led authorities to more than 10 pounds of marijuana admitted to burglary and illegal weapons possession charges in the Superior Court of Guam on Monday.

Arthur Chan appeared before Judge Anita Sukola for a change-of-plea hearing.

However, his plea agreement includes the court dismissing the remaining charges of robbery, home invasion, two counts of assault, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute and criminal mischief.

The court ordered Chan to have no contact and stay away from the victim.

He faces up to two years in prison and is scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 30 for sentencing.

On Feb. 13, 2019, police were searching for the suspects in a reported home invasion when they stopped a white truck along Route 16. Police found jars and bags of marijuana. A raid of a Barrigada Heights home led to the seizure of 10 pounds of marijuana and 30 mature marijuana plants. Police said the seized items were worth about $75,000.

Court documents state Quincy Perez Taitano told police he and Chan had gone to the house in Barrigada Heights. He said he was bush cutting when Chan got into an altercation with a resident of the home. Taitano said Chan then told him to load items taken from the residence into the truck.

Taitano has since pleaded guilty to theft of property as a third-degree felony.