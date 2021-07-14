A man who was sentenced to serve nearly five years in prison for cocaine possession wants a federal judge to grant his request to be released immediately.

Robert Afaisen, 48, is serving 57 months at Sheridan Federal Correctional Institution in Oregon after he pleaded guilty to possession of 11 pounds or more of cocaine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.

He requested that his sentenced be reduced to time served based on his medical conditions and the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistant US Attorney Laura Sambataro filed her objection to his request in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday.

“The defendant suffers from obesity and sleep apnea, and has borderline high blood pressure per his medical records; however, he has received both COVID-19 vaccinations, and his medical conditions are being adequately managed by the Bureau of Prisons,” Sambataro stated in her opposition.

She noted that Afaisen has been vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19.

“The defendant has served less than half his originally-imposed sentence,” she stated. “A shortened sentence would not act as a deterrent for the defendant or others, nor promote respect for the law.”

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 10.

Afaisen admitted that a plastic barrel filled with cocaine washed ashore near his house in Inarajan in 2018. He apologized for not turning it over to authorities.

He, along with his cousin Jimmy Afaisen, and several others were charged in local court in connection with the seizure of more than 35 pounds of cocaine.

The Afaisen cousins' local case was dismissed because they faced federal charges.

Jimmy Afaisen has since pleaded guilty to drug charges and was sentenced in 2019 to serve six months in federal prison.