A man pulled over by Guam police officers earlier this year, and caught with methamphetamine inside his car, is facing drug charges in the Superior Court of Guam.

Christopher Gogo Calitis, 42, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the traffic stop happened in Tumon on Jan. 17.

Officers found multiple clear plastic bags with meth in the center console, and about five grams of the drug inside a purse during a search of the suspect’s car, documents state.

It’s unclear why the Office of the Attorney General filed the charges against the suspect seven months after police made the discovery.

According to Post files, Calitis has two other drug cases in the local court.

In March 2019, he along with two others were arrested after being caught in a stolen van with meth.

In June 2020, he was arrested after being caught with a glass pipe containing meth residue following a traffic stop in Harmon.