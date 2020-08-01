A man pulled over for having a defective rear license plate and expired registration decal was placed under arrest after officers found drugs, court documents state.

Steven Ngirameked, 47, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the suspect did not have a driver’s license and police spotted a machete in the car.

During a search, police found a modified glass pipe with meth residue and a resealable plastic bag with meth that was inside a pink sock located under the seat of the car, documents state.