Man charged after high-speed chase left GPD vehicles damaged

A man allegedly behind the wheel of a car captured on video leading police in a high-speed chase Tuesday night was charged in the Superior Court of Guam.

Jonathon Paul Pangelinan, 21, is now facing charges including three counts each of aggravated assault and assault against a peace officer with special allegations of deadly weapon used, three counts of criminal mischief, eluding a police officer and theft of property.

Officers were first dispatched to a convenience store in Asan after reports Pangelinan took $160 from the store's cash register, according to charging documents.

The police later saw a car that matched the description of the one seen driving off after the theft, and tried to initiate a traffic stop. Pangelinan was driving toward Aurora Street and Swamp Road in Dededo, documents state.

While police tried to pull over Pangelinan, he allegedly failed to stop for red lights and nearly collided with other cars and patrol vehicles. Pangelinan then entered a parking lot and, before trying to leave, hit a patrol car and drove off "in an attempt to evade the police," according to court documents.

Pangelinan continued violating traffic regulations until he hit another patrol car and subsequently collided with a concrete power pole. Pangelinan then allegedly turned his vehicle around and hit the second patrol car in the front passenger side area before coming to a stop, documents state.

Pangelinan fled into the jungle, officers said, and was shocked with a stun gun after the car came to a stop. When in handcuffs, Pangelinan allegedly said, "Officers, may I ask, why am I being detained? I didn't do anything."

An officer replied Pangelinan's actions could have killed someone, and Pangelinan responded by laughing, court documents allege.