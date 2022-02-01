Man charged after series of burglaries

A victim tracking their stolen laptop led officers to a man allegedly behind a rash of burglaries in Tamuning.

On Saturday, the Guam Police Department announced the arrest of 19-year-old Jeremiah J. Peredo, after a search warrant was executed on a residence that was located by using a "find my device" tracker.

According to court documents, Peredo is alleged to be responsible for thefts at six homes in Tamuning between November and January.

Two victims reported two successive burglaries to their home, with $8,000 in cash stolen during the first incident, and tablets and phones taken the second time.

Other homeowners reported televisions, electronic devices, jewelry, designer purses and wallets, game consoles, airsoft rifles, public school-issued laptops and other items were taken from their properties, with the total value of stolen goods estimated to be $15,500, according to court documents.

Peredo was in the residence that was being searched by GPD, and was found "with most of the items that had been reported stolen," a declaration from the Office of the Attorney General stated.

"Peredo admitted he had stolen the items from various residences in Tamuning. He detailed each residence, down to the paint color of the homes, and the items stolen from each home," the declaration alleged.

He has been charged with six counts each of burglary and theft of property, all as second-degree felonies.

(Daily Post Staff)