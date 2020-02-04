Rene Regaldo Morales, 24, has been charged with the unlawful distribution of images as a misdemeanor after allegedly sending a video to the friend of a woman he knew.

According to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam, a woman filed a report with police on Jan. 18, saying her friend received the video from Morales.

Court documents state, the victim had been in a relationship with Morales from April 2019 to December 2019 and agreed to the video though for personal use only. Afterwards, Morales and the victim broke up and she subsequently blocked his phone number on her phone.

The woman's friend, whom court documents refer to as the witness, received texts from Morales who asked if he could see the victim. He told the witness that he was unable to contact her directly.

On Feb. 1, officers interviewed Morales who stated he recorded the sexual act for his personal use. When asked if he sent the video to anyone, Morales responded that he sent it to the woman's friend, court documents state.

Officers asked why he sent it, Morales state, "Because (the woman) don't respond to my text messages," and that she had possibly blocked his number. Morales further stated that he sent the video so he could try meet with her again, court documents state.