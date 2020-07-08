A man who was on pretrial release in a 2019 family violence case has been sent back to jail and now faces new drug charges.

Jaimelee Metek, 38, was charged with possession of a Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substance, both as third-degree felonies.

According to court documents, police approached a car parked in Apaca Point park in Santa Rita with three people inside.

Officers learned one of the people inside the car was a suspect wanted in connection with a family violence incident reported in February.

The suspect was taken to the Agat Precinct Command for questioning. That’s when police found a glass pipe with residue that tested positive for meth and ecstasy, the prosecution stated in court documents.

Metek was also charged separately with family violence. Court documents state he allegedly attacked a woman known to him back in February.