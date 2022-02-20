A 19-year-old man was arrested after being accused of being in a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

Hunter Jesus Reyes was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, the child’s relative learned of their relationship and reported it to police.

The girl, now 16, and the defendant both allegedly admitted to police that they were in a relationship.

The suspect allegedly told officers that he knew the girl was only 15 when they started to have sex, adding that they were last intimate together on Jan. 21.