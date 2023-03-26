A man who allegedly threatened to kill a Kmart employee Friday has been arrested and identified as Ishmael Sali Williams, according to court documents.

Williams, 21, was charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony and assault as a misdemeanor, based on the suspicion that he called out a female worker to fight, and then threatened to kill her.

The woman told police her husband was dropping her off at work when she noticed a man shadowboxing by the taxi area. The woman and the man made eye contact, which angered the man, according to court documents.

“The individual started looking into her car, asked if she wanted to fight, threatened to kill her, said he would shoot her, and reached for his waistband,” the magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam alleged.

The woman was in fear for her life police reported, “as she believed that the individual was going to pull out a gun.”

Officers located Williams walking toward a gas station where he was picked up and taken back to Kmart to be questioned as well as identified by the store employee.

Another person who also spoke with police confirmed the woman’s account of the events and alleged that Williams had similar encounters with others at the store.

“A witness to the incident told police that he saw the Defendant, shadowboxing and look into a white truck, say something that he could not hear; and doing the same thing to other cars pulling into Kmart,” the complaint alleged.

According to the criminal history background report the Office of the Attorney General submitted to the court for bail consideration Saturday, Williams had no pending cases before the court, however, the report shows he was arrested twice in the last two years.