A man was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman known to him.

James "Jerry" Michael Paulino, 59, was charged twice with first-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies.

According to the court documents, the accuser told police the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2017.

The woman, 28, told officers that the suspect would allegedly regularly inappropriately touch her genitals at her workplace without her consent and proposition her for sex, which she declined.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

According to prosecution documents, the woman alleges in one incident the suspect digitally penetrated her and grabbed her by the arm to prevent her from leaving.

In a second alleged incident, he took her to a secluded area. While in his car, she alleges he shoved her face and held her down for a forced sexual act and told her, “we can go when I’m finished,” according to the prosecution in court documents.

The woman alleges the suspect later apologized to her, telling her he would make things right and begged her not to report to police, documents state.