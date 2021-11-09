Zachery Matthew Gagan is facing multiple felony charges in the Superior Court of Guam, accused of a trio of burglaries in Dededo.

The three thefts were reported on Nov. 4 and 5, according to court documents.

According to the first victim, he parked his Nissan Altima outside his residence early Thursday evening and left it unlocked. Later that night, he noticed several items missing from the car, including a wallet with identification cards.

Early Friday morning, officers from the Dededo precinct received a complaint from a man stating he witnessed an individual breaking into his own Nissan Altima, stealing his iPhone 12. Using the device’s tracking feature, the second victim was able to pinpoint a location on Gracias Lane.

While waiting for officers to get there, the man confronted Gagan, who eventually threw a small bag he claimed to contain what he stole.

“Here you go, your phone is in there and put $50 in there,” Gagan told the victim, according to a magistrate’s complaint.

Not believing Gagan, the man continued his pursuit until officers arrived. When police and the victim rendezvoused, and Gagan, who was fleeing the area, was pointed out as the burglar, according to documents.

When doing an inventory of recovered items, officers found a driver’s license belonging to a third individual, who eventually confirmed his wallet was taken from his car earlier that morning as well. Stolen items from the first burglary were discovered on Gagan, police allege.

The 26-year-old man has been charged with three counts of burglary to a motor vehicle and one count of theft as felonies, and an additional two counts of theft as petty misdemeanors.