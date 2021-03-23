Cole James Aguon, 23, has been arrested and charged with family violence and child abuse, both as misdemeanors.

According to the prosecution in court documents, the suspect went home drunk and fell asleep.

When he woke up, the suspect allegedly swung his arms, hitting the victim’s shoulder, as the woman punched back in self-defense.

The suspect then punched her face, documents state.

The woman pushed the suspect away, as he allegedly continued to hit her face.

The suspect then allegedly attempted to kick the woman but instead struck a three-year-old child’s chest three times.

The suspect only stopped after a family member went into the room, documents state.

Guam police officers later located the suspect, but he refused to speak with them about the alleged incident.

Aguon was ordered to stay away from the alleged victims and avoid contacting them. He was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond. He is scheduled to appear back in court on April 16.