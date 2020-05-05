A man faces charges in the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

Derick James Simmons, 28, has been charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, police responded to the complaint on Saturday after the girl alleged that a man known to her had sexually assaulted her between September and November 2019, then again between April 26 and May 2.

During the first alleged incident, the suspect was accused of touching the child’s genital area. The victim told authorities the suspect touched her “down there,” documents state.

Last week, the victim told police she woke up to feeling pain and to the suspect allegedly touching her genital area.

The suspect sexually assaulted the victim at least three times over the past week, documents state.

The victim said she would pretend to be asleep and cover herself with the blanket each time the suspect would sexually assault, documents state.