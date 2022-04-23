A man was arrested after being accused of molesting a young girl known to him for several years since the child was 7.

Gregorio Trio Denamarquez Jr., 38, was charged with five counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, the victim, now 14, told police the alleged abuse started in 2014.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The suspect allegedly had the child sit on his lap multiple times and would molest her while she would massage him.

The suspect also massaged the child while sexually assaulting her, the prosecution stated in court documents.

The most recent alleged incident occurred in September 2021.

Multiple witnesses allegedly told police the suspect was scary when he was drunk and noticed he would be engaged in inappropriate behavior with the victim.

The suspect allegedly admitted to police that he touched the child from behind last year, stating, “I have no intentions of doing that to her.”

He denied molesting the girl, documents state.