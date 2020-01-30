A 20-year-old man faces charges in the Superior Court of Guam for the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl and threatening her 12-year-old sister.

The defendant, Please David, faces first-degree criminal conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and a third-degree felony charge for terrorizing, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Sometime between Oct. 1, 2019 and Nov. 20, 2019, the 13-year-old was at a friend's apartment. David asked the 13-year-old to enter a bedroom because he had something to show her. When the girl entered the room, David locked the door and raped her, the prosecution alleged in court documents.

In another incident, still between Oct. 1, 2019 and Nov. 30, 2019, the 13-year-old returned to her friend's apartment with her younger sister after confirming that David was not there.

However, David later entered the apartment and he got into an argument with the 13-year-old girl. The girl's sister, 12, interrupted the argument and told David "he better watch it," court documents state.

David left the apartment but allegedly returned later holding what looked to the younger girl to be a pick-axe. He allegedly told the 12-year-old she better not stand up to him because he will "f*** up" the 12-year-old, court documents state.

In a third incident, also between October and November, the 13-year-old girl was at the apartment with her friend when David took her to the balcony and sexually assaulted her, court documents state.