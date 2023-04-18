Man charged in assault that hospitalized victim

A 21-year-old man was charged with two counts of aggravated assault after being accused of beating a man last year.

The man, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam, was identified as Jacky Sam and was brought to the police's attention on May 17, 2022.

Officers responded to a disturbance at Ironwood Estates in Dededo, where they met with residents who stated that “several individuals, who appeared intoxicated, were walking around the neighborhood calling out people to fight.”

One of the residents later saw a man get “continuously punched and kicked” in the face for about a minute. The witness also recorded the attack and said he would give it to police before describing the attacker, according to the complaint.

An officer saw the video and learned from other residents that the alleged attacker was known as OJ. The same officer investigated a separate incident months earlier in the same area and knew of Sam, who referred to himself as OJ, according to the complaint.

Ten days after the man was attacked and hospitalized for his injuries, he told police that Sam "'came out of the blue' and hit him twice in the back of his head with a blunt object, which he thought was something sharp like a knife because he required stitches,” the complaint stated.

The man further explained he fell to the ground when Sam kicked and punched him. He said he couldn't get up to defend himself and that the attack lasted a few minutes before he “passed out.” The man was awakened by police before being assessed by medics and taken to Guam Regional Medical City.

Once he was released from the hospital, a police officer observed the man's injuries, which included 5- and 3-inch lacerations on his back and shoulder, black eyes, bruising in different areas of his body, and a broken jaw that had been wired shut, according to the complaint.

Sam's aggravated assault charges were also attached with special allegations of possession or use of a deadly weapon. He faces a maximum of 30 years in prison if convicted of all charges, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

Sam was previously convicted in a 2020 aggravated assault case and there was an outstanding bench warrant for his arrest, the AG's office detailed in its criminal history background report.