A man was arrested after being accused in two separate attacks reported in Hågat.

Terry Reyes Lane, 44, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, two counts of family violence, and two counts of child abuse as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect was accused of attacking the victim with a three-foot canopy pipe during a fight in Hågat on June 24, 2021.

The suspect reportedly denied using a pipe but admitted that he attacked and punched the victim.

In a separate incident reported Tuesday, the suspect was inside a vehicle when he was accused of punching a 12-year-old boy known to him in the face, while another boy, 13, was inside the car, documents state.

The two struggled before the child got out of the car and told another adult what allegedly occurred.

The suspect allegedly admitted to police that he was tired of the boys being disrespectful, adding he hit the older boy in the head when the younger victim got between them.