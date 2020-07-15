A man who allegedly attacked and tried to rape a woman last year may not have to stand trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

The Office of the Attorney General on Tuesday offered defendant Moreland Sikion a plea deal.

During a hearing held before Judge Maria Cenzon, defense attorney Peter Sablan said the prosecution had just given them a plea agreement.

Sikion still needs to review it, he said.

If he declines the offer, then Sikion will go to trial on Nov. 9.

He was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony, strangulation as a third-degree felony, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony, and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

Sikion was arrested in May 2019 after a woman alleged that Sikion went into her room while she was a sleeping and attacked her, documents state.

The woman had been drinking beer with Sikion prior to the alleged attack.

Sikion allegedly put the woman into a headlock before getting on top of her and punching her head and body. At one point he grabbed her neck and for a short time she couldn't breathe, documents state. Once Sikion loosened his grip, the woman said she grabbed his crotch and squeezed as hard as she could before he kicked her shin. She told police that during the attack, some of her hair was pulled out. She was able to break away and ran down the street until the police arrived.

While police were transporting Sikion to the precinct, he allegedly said, "I was drunk."